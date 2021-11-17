PANTHEON X (XPN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,579.00

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $5,579.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048515 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002592 BTC.
  • Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00225963 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010941 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,417,333 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

