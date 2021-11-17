PANTHEON X (XPN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,579.00

PANTHEON X (CURRENCY:XPN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $5,579.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PANTHEON X alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00225963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,417,333 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io . The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

Buying and Selling PANTHEON X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.