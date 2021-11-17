Paparazzi Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. In the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Paparazzi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market cap of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00048470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00226189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi (PAZZI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

