Paragon Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $441.77. 1,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,425. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.97. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $448.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

