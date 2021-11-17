Paragon Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,508 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 1.7% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 0.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,002,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,924,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 13.6% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,219,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,781,399,000 after acquiring an additional 145,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 15.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,468,430,000 after acquiring an additional 132,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,432.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Argus upped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

Shares of Shopify stock traded down $13.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,661.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,454.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,416.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $905.15 and a 1 year high of $1,714.51.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

