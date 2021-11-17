Paragon Advisors LLC Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 73,195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,873,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,844,000 after acquiring an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 583,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.87. 25,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,018. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $18.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.