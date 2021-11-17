Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 778.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,447 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $113.85. The stock had a trading volume of 39,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

