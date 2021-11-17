Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 11,447 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Paragon Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,447 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of BATS JPST remained flat at $$50.58 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,988 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71.

