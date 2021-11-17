Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the October 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
Paragon Shipping Company Profile
Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.