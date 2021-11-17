Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Update

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the October 14th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

Get Paragon Shipping alerts:

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.