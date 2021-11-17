Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 31,391 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,725,148 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $86,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $14.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.27.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

