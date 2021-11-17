Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 516,843 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,950,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516,843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.40% of MGM Resorts International worth $83,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,200 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $162,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,700 shares of company stock worth $6,584,439. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.12.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.77%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.