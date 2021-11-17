Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $71,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after buying an additional 1,056,669 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after buying an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,009,000 after buying an additional 31,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,521.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total value of $1,611,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $286.75 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.60 and a 1-year high of $290.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 84.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

