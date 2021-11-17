Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $66.54 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 515,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $66,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 6.0% in the second quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in CarMax by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.17.

NYSE KMX opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.29 and a 12 month high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

