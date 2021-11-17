Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $81.66 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $81,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WST. FMR LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after buying an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after buying an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 633,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,372,000 after purchasing an additional 193,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE WST opened at $442.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

