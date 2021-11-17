Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.63% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $78,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.92.

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $877,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

