Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 727,286 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,350,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,286 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.61% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $74,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,840,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,380,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970,795 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,410,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,904,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.53.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

