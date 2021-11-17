Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Cincinnati Financial worth $69,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,731,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 275,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,374,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

