Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to C$45.50

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRRWF. TD Securities upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $32.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $32.23.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

