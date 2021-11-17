Park National Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Park National has increased its dividend by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Park National has a payout ratio of 52.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Park National to earn $7.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

PRK stock opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Park National has a 52 week low of $98.79 and a 52 week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Park National will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Park National by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Park National by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

