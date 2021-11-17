Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $702,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 504.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 25,425 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $3,711,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

PH opened at $332.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

