Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.88.

PKIUF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726. Parkland has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

