Patrick W. Smith Sells 329,952 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 329,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $61,453,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.89. 947,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,028. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.57 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 7,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.