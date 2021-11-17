Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Cap of $945.88 Million

Pax Dollar (CURRENCY:USDP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.88 million and $21.02 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00095940 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

USDP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

