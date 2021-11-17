PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.120-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.85 billion-$6.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.PayPal also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.600-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.76. 280,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a one year low of $189.54 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.64.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock worth $7,840,273 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PayPal stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.03% of PayPal worth $3,517,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

