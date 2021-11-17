Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 34,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,450,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,188,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $20,376,049.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock worth $27,306,910 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 330,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,430 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

