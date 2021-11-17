Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $657.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $36.39.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,803 shares of company stock valued at $830,359. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

