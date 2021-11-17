Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Sells $175,138.69 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $175,138.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $935,981.76.

On Thursday, October 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15.

Peloton Interactive stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,225,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,192,936. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.