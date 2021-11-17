Pendle (PENDLE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.44 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. During the last week, Pendle has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001089 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $48.44 million and $677,059.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00070844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00092260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,382.81 or 0.99514859 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,216.72 or 0.06949437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,280,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

