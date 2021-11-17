Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 166.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after acquiring an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after buying an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1,354.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after purchasing an additional 728,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $54,685,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,037,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.24 and its 200 day moving average is $74.93. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.