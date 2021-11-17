PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.05 Million

Equities analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report sales of $147.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $196.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $517.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $528.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $567.15 million, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $593.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PMT. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of PMT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,053. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

