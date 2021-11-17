PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 24th

PepperLime Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, November 24th. PepperLime Health Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

PEPLU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepperLime Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.