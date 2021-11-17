Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Performant Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $160.75 million, a PE ratio of -40.71 and a beta of -0.81. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 726,943 shares of company stock worth $2,624,687. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Performant Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,453,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 303,206 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.