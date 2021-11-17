Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

NASDAQ:PPIH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,785. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.