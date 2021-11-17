Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.37

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as high as C$0.72. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 37,389 shares changing hands.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
The firm has a market cap of C$43.81 million and a PE ratio of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 905.63, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.37.
About Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT)
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets located in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
