PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,959 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of PetMed Express worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

