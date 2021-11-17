Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report sales of $22.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.12 billion to $24.20 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $81.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.26 billion to $81.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.90 billion to $94.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 12,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 142,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 72,892 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 22,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,930,424. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.