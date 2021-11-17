Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $141,949.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

