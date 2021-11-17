Phantomx Market Capitalization Achieves $354,872.73 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 257.9% higher against the US dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $354,872.73 and approximately $1.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.60 or 0.00312140 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00013193 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009406 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006353 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00014963 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

