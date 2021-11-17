Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading 10.5% Higher

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s share price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. 41 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
