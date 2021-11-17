Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Trading 10.5% Higher

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s share price traded up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.27. 41 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pharvaris will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pharvaris Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

