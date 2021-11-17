Phillip D. Carrai Sells 3,500 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KTOS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 921,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Truist decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.