Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.08% from the company’s previous close.

PSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $76.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of -66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,592,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 409.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,580,000 after acquiring an additional 637,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.