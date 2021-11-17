Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $12,274.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004076 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013423 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000065 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

