Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Major Shareholder Vep Group, Llc Sells 11,500,000 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vep Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00.

Shares of PING opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.40. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PING. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,597,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after acquiring an additional 685,095 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,039,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after acquiring an additional 599,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

