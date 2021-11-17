Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the October 14th total of 157,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 292,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PME remained flat at $$0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 23,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,928. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

