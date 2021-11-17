Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0109 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 28.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $312,250.82 and $1,399.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00069633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00071077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00092235 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,351.09 or 0.99366116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.32 or 0.06937092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

