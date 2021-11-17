PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $34.50. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. PLBY Group shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 66,877 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,090,241 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,722.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PLBY Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 58,987 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PLBY Group in the third quarter worth about $451,000.

The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

