Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.72

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.72 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 633,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,573,000 after purchasing an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,376,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,087,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

