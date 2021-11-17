Polis (POLIS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $312,941.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a total market cap of $10.71 million and approximately $312,941.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 307.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006226 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.51 or 0.00326315 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.03 or 0.00674321 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.