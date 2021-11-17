PolypuX Price Hits $0.0011 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, PolypuX has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $45,094.28 and $11,249.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00070331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00092503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,825.09 or 0.99648641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.86 or 0.06978909 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

Buying and Selling PolypuX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

