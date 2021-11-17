Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.25 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $13.73 or 0.00022929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $39.25 million and $3.36 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00070044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00092940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,229.05 or 1.00595885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.71 or 0.07007766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,859,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

