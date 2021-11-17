Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Portillos in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

PTLO stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. Portillos has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

